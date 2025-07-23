Fancode logo
ODI Series Sealed! India Women outclassed England 2-1

tour logo
6-FER ALERT! Kranti Gaud wreaked havoc with the ball
MID-AIR HEROICS! Deepti took flight for a one-handed stonker
7th ODI TON! Harmanpreet Kaur lit up Riverside Ground
SUBLIME! Amy Jones pulled off a stunner behind the stumps
India Women beat England Women by 13 runs | 3rd ODI
Kranti Goud's 6 for 52 | 3rd ODI
M5: England Champions vs West Indies Champions | Hindi Highlights
England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets on DLS | 2nd ODI
Shafali Verma's 75 off 41 | 5th T20I
India Women beat England Women by 13 runs | 3rd ODI
England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets on DLS | 2nd ODI
India Women beat England Women by 4 wickets | 1st ODI
England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets | 5th T20I
India Women beat England Women by 6 wickets | 4th T20I
England Women beat India Women by 5 runs | 3rd T20I
India Women beat England Women by 24 runs | 2nd T20I
India Women beat England Women by 97 runs | 1st T20I
Natalie Sciver-Brunt's 98 off 105 | 3rd ODI
Emma Lamb's 68 off 81 | 3rd ODI
Jemimah Rodrigues's 50 off 45 | 3rd ODI
Harmanpreet Kaur's 102 off 84 | 3rd ODI
No Escape! Dean trapped Jemimah with a lightning catch
Drama Reloaded! India-England tension reignited at Lord’s
TOE-CRUSHER! Emily Arlott shattered the stumps
3rd ODI: England Women vs India Women | Fantasy Preview
2nd ODI: England Women vs India Women | Fantasy Preview
Preview: England vs India ODIs promise to be a cracker
1st ODI: England Women vs India Women | Fantasy Preview
England Women vs India Women ODIs 2025: Live on FanCode!
5th T20I: England Women vs India Women | Fantasy Preview
4th T20I: England Women vs India Women | Fantasy Preview
3rd T20I: England Women vs India Women | Fantasy Preview
2nd T20I: England Women vs India Women | Fantasy Preview
India Women tour of England 2025: Live on FanCode!
1st T20I: England Women vs India Women | Fantasy Preview

