ICC Women's T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier
3rd Place Play-off
JPN-W
125/7
(20)
INA-W
128/2
(16.4)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
3rd Place Play-off, T20, ICC Women's T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier
Match Start Time
15 Sep, 2025
,
1:30 AM
Stadium/Venue
Albert Park 2, Suva, Fiji
Match Officials
Cory Black (On Field), Merial Kenni (On Field), Trudy Anderson (referee)
Point Table
Updated 10 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
A
1
PN-W
3
2
1
0
+3.333
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
JPN-W
09 Sep
Suva
PN-W beat JPN-W by 45 runs
PHI
10 Sep
Suva
PN-W beat PHI by 168 runs
SAMW
12 Sep
Suva
SAMW beat PN-W by 13 runs
2
JPN-W
3
2
1
0
+2.283
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PN-W
09 Sep
Suva
PN-W beat JPN-W by 45 runs
SAMW
10 Sep
Suva
JPN-W beat SAMW by 71 runs
PHI
12 Sep
Suva
JPN-W beat PHI by 111 runs
3
SAMW
3
2
1
0
+0.156
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PHI
09 Sep
Suva
SAMW beat PHI by 9 wickets
JPN-W
10 Sep
Suva
JPN-W beat SAMW by 71 runs
PN-W
12 Sep
Suva
SAMW beat PN-W by 13 runs
4
PHI
3
0
3
0
-6.756
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SAMW
09 Sep
Suva
SAMW beat PHI by 9 wickets
PN-W
10 Sep
Suva
PN-W beat PHI by 168 runs
JPN-W
12 Sep
Suva
JPN-W beat PHI by 111 runs
B
1
VANW
3
3
0
0
+2.254
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
INA-W
09 Sep
Suva
VANW beat INA-W by 7 runs
COKW
10 Sep
Suva
VANW beat COKW by 7 wickets
FIJW
12 Sep
Suva
VANW beat FIJW by 89 runs
2
INA-W
3
2
1
0
+2.583
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
VANW
09 Sep
Suva
VANW beat INA-W by 7 runs
FIJW
10 Sep
Suva
INA-W beat FIJW by 42 runs
COKW
12 Sep
Suva
INA-W beat COKW by 120 runs
3
FIJW
3
1
2
0
-1.953
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
COKW
09 Sep
Suva
FIJW beat COKW by 9 wickets
INA-W
10 Sep
Suva
INA-W beat FIJW by 42 runs
VANW
12 Sep
Suva
VANW beat FIJW by 89 runs
4
COKW
3
0
3
0
-3.052
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
FIJW
09 Sep
Suva
FIJW beat COKW by 9 wickets
VANW
10 Sep
Suva
VANW beat COKW by 7 wickets
INA-W
12 Sep
Suva
INA-W beat COKW by 120 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
