Queentor Abel's 62* off 41 | 5th Place Play-off

Rwanda Women beat Kenya Women by 6 runs | 5th Place Play-off
Zimbabwe Women beat Namibia Women by 9 wickets | Final
Nigeria Women beat Sierra Leone Women by 85 runs | 7th Place Play-off
Tanzania Women beat Uganda Women by 6 runs | 3rd Place Play-off
Kenya Women beat Nigeria Women by 7 runs | 5th Place Play-off 1st Semi-Final
Rwanda Women beat Sierra Leone Women by 50 runs | 5th Place Play-off 2nd Semi-Final
Namibia Women beat Tanzania Women by 8 wickets | 2nd Semi-Final
Zimbabwe Women beat Uganda Women by 5 wickets | 1st Semi-Final
Zimbabwe Women beat Nigeria Women by 10 wickets | Match 12
Uganda Women beat Kenya Women by 8 wickets | Match 11
Henriette Ishimwe's 3 for 30 | 5th Place Play-off
Kelis Ndhlovu's 70* off 52 | Final
Piety Lucky's 4 for 10 | 7th Place Play-off
Nasra Saidi's 3 for 20 | 3rd Place Play-off
Piety Lucky's 92 off 60 | 7th Place Play-off
Melvin Khagoitsa's 4 for 16 | 5th Place Play-off 1st Semi-Final
Josephine Nkomo's 5 for 6 | Match 12
Janet Mbabazi's 63* off 61 | Match 11
Kayleen Green's 86* off 57 | Match 10

