JAW-DROPPER! Febbe Malefula's stunning recovery catch

Malawi Women beat Cameroon Women by 38 runs | Match 4
Eva Kabwere's 4 for 12 | Match 4
Sierra Leone Women beat Eswatini Women by 149 runs | Match 8
Edwige Guehoada's 4 for 8 | Match 7
Boitumelo Tlali's 3 for 11 | Match 7
Aminata Kamara's 3 for 3 | Match 8
Emma Kamara's 71 off 60 | Match 8
Rwanda Women beat Malawi Women by 67 runs | Match 5
Alice Ikuzwe's 3 for 21 | Match 5
Botswana Women beat Mozambique Women by 8 wickets | Match 6
Pako Mapotsane's 4 for 6 | Match 6
Goabilwe Matome's 4 for 8 | Match 6
