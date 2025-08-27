Fancode logo
Six! Ali Abassi Slams The First Maximum Of The Match

tour logo
Scotland beat Canada by 7 wickets | Match 82
Namibia beat Canada by 5 wickets | Match 80
USA beat Canada by 14 runs
Netherlands beat USA by 27 runs
Netherlands beat Canada by 5 wickets
Netherlands Humble Namibia by 7 Wickets
Scotland Beat United Arab Emirates by 8 Wickets
Oman beat Netherlands by 1 run
UAE Beat Canada by 8 Runs
Canada Beat Scotland by 5 Wickets
George Munsey's 84* off 103 | Match 82
Brad Currie's 4 for 26 | Match 82
Kaleem Sana's 3 for 40 | Match 80
Dylan Leicher's 58 off 107 | Match 80
Jan Frylinck's 114 off 146 | Match 80
Tangeni Lungameni's 3 for 51 | Match 80
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton's 3 for 22 | Match 80
DUTCH DELIGHT! Netherlands scripted epic run-chase history
Netherlands vs USA: Kyle Klein's 4 for 32
Netherlands vs USA: Monank Patel's 66 off 79
