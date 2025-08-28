Fancode logo
Kuwait beat Denmark by 7 wickets | Match 25

tour logo
Denmark beat Kenya by 188 runs | Match 30
Jersey beat Qatar by 8 wickets | Match 29
Papua New Guinea post 145, Qatar’s chase halted at 21/2 as rain takes over | Match 28
Jersey beat Papua New Guinea by 160 runs | Match 26
Papua New Guinea vs Kenya | Match 23
Qatar vs Denmark | Match 24
Jersey beat Denmark by 89 runs | Match 22
Qatar beat Kenya by 8 wickets | Match 20
Kenya beat Qatar by 3 wickets
Pushkar Sharma's 3 for 25 | Match 30
Nelson Odhiambo's 3 for 43 | Match 30
Saif Ahmad's 123 off 119 | Match 30
Josh Lawrenson's 4 for 25 | Match 29
Muhammad Ikramullah's 3 for 33 | Match 28
Asa Tribe's 175 off 156 | Match 26
Kabua Morea's 3 for 51 | Match 26
Nimish Lathief's 5 for 39 | Match 25
Ali Zaheer's 67* off 82 | Match 25
Meet Bhavsar's 68* off 116 | Match 25

