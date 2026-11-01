India beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets | 11th Place Play-off

India beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets | 11th Place Play-off

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Pakistan beat Oman by 18 runs | Plate Final
Afghanistan beat Australia by 4 wickets | Final
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets | Bowl Final
Hong Kong, China beat Sri Lanka by 1 run | 7/8 Place Play off
India beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets | 11th Place Play-off
Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 45 runs | 3/4th Place Play off
Afghanistan beat Scotland by 21 runs | 2nd Semi-Final
Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 53 runs | 1st Semi-Final
South Africa beat Bangladesh by 1 wicket | Bowl 1st Semi-Final
Pakistan beat Hong Kong, China by 6 wickets | Plate Semi Final 2
WOWZA! Zahid Ali dazzles with an electrifying catch
India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong sixes 2026: Live on FanCode!
Hong Kong sixes 2026: Live on FanCode!

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Zimbabwe Tour of Afghanistan in UAE, 2026

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Sheffield Shield, 2026/27

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