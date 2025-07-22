HOME
Bud Cricket Club
City Cricket Club
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Match 30
Fantasy
Info
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 30, T20, GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Match Start Time
22 Jul, 2025
,
8:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
Judges Field, Guwahati, India
Point Table
Updated 1 hr ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
GTC
8
5
2
1
+1.033
11
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NYC
08 Jul
Guwahati
NYC beat GTC by 6 runs
CCC
10 Jul
Guwahati
GTC beat CCC by 7 wickets
NVR
12 Jul
Guwahati
GTC beat NVR by 108 runs
NBC
13 Jul
Guwahati
GTC beat NBC by 4 wickets
BCC
14 Jul
Guwahati
Match Abandoned
BCC
15 Jul
Guwahati
GTC beat BCC by 9 wickets
NYC
16 Jul
Guwahati
GTC beat NYC by 1 run
CCC
18 Jul
Guwahati
CCC beat GTC by 35 runs
NVR
20 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
NBC
21 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
2
NYC
8
5
3
0
+0.189
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GTC
08 Jul
Guwahati
NYC beat GTC by 6 runs
BCC
09 Jul
Guwahati
NYC beat BCC by 5 wickets (VJD method)
CCC
11 Jul
Guwahati
NYC beat CCC by 3 wickets
NBC
12 Jul
Guwahati
NYC beat NBC by 33 runs
NVR
14 Jul
Guwahati
NYC beat NVR by 7 wickets
GTC
16 Jul
Guwahati
GTC beat NYC by 1 run
BCC
17 Jul
Guwahati
BCC beat NYC by 6 wickets
CCC
19 Jul
Guwahati
CCC beat NYC by 6 wickets
NBC
20 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
NVR
22 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
3
CCC
8
4
4
0
+0.636
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NBC
09 Jul
Guwahati
NBC beat CCC by 5 wickets
GTC
10 Jul
Guwahati
GTC beat CCC by 7 wickets
NYC
11 Jul
Guwahati
NYC beat CCC by 3 wickets
NVR
13 Jul
Guwahati
NVR beat CCC by 12 runs
NVR
15 Jul
Guwahati
CCC beat NVR by 67 runs
NBC
17 Jul
Guwahati
CCC beat NBC by 14 runs
GTC
18 Jul
Guwahati
CCC beat GTC by 35 runs
NYC
19 Jul
Guwahati
CCC beat NYC by 6 wickets
BCC
21 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
BCC
22 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
4
NBC
7
4
3
0
+0.446
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CCC
09 Jul
Guwahati
NBC beat CCC by 5 wickets
NVR
10 Jul
Guwahati
NBC beat NVR by 22 runs
BCC
11 Jul
Guwahati
NBC beat BCC by 31 runs
NYC
12 Jul
Guwahati
NYC beat NBC by 33 runs
GTC
13 Jul
Guwahati
GTC beat NBC by 4 wickets
CCC
17 Jul
Guwahati
CCC beat NBC by 14 runs
NVR
18 Jul
Guwahati
NBC beat NVR by 54 runs
BCC
19 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
NYC
20 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
GTC
21 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
5
BCC
7
3
3
1
+0.014
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NVR
08 Jul
Guwahati
BCC beat NVR by 47 runs (VJD method)
NYC
09 Jul
Guwahati
NYC beat BCC by 5 wickets (VJD method)
NBC
11 Jul
Guwahati
NBC beat BCC by 31 runs
GTC
14 Jul
Guwahati
Match Abandoned
GTC
15 Jul
Guwahati
GTC beat BCC by 9 wickets
NVR
16 Jul
Guwahati
BCC beat NVR by 3 wickets
NYC
17 Jul
Guwahati
BCC beat NYC by 6 wickets
NBC
19 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
CCC
21 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
CCC
22 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
6
NVR
8
1
7
0
-1.310
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BCC
08 Jul
Guwahati
BCC beat NVR by 47 runs (VJD method)
NBC
10 Jul
Guwahati
NBC beat NVR by 22 runs
GTC
12 Jul
Guwahati
GTC beat NVR by 108 runs
CCC
13 Jul
Guwahati
NVR beat CCC by 12 runs
NYC
14 Jul
Guwahati
NYC beat NVR by 7 wickets
CCC
15 Jul
Guwahati
CCC beat NVR by 67 runs
BCC
16 Jul
Guwahati
BCC beat NVR by 3 wickets
NBC
18 Jul
Guwahati
NBC beat NVR by 54 runs
GTC
20 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
NYC
22 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
