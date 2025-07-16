HOME
ECS Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Match 12
SRS
32/3
(3)
SKB
32/6
(3)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 12, T10, ECS Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Match Start Time
16 Jul, 2025
,
9:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
Sportclub Krefeld 1905 e.V. Cricket Ground, Krefeld, Germany
Match Officials
Guruchander Arulmozhivarman (On Field), Avinash Hariharan (On Field), Maaz Bhaiji (referee)
Point Table
Updated 1 day ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
VG
4
4
0
0
+5.800
13
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KCC
14 Jul
Krefeld
VG beat KCC by 115 runs
SKS
14 Jul
Krefeld
VG beat SKS by 22 runs
LEM
15 Jul
Krefeld
VG beat LEM by 45 runs
GCA
15 Jul
Krefeld
VG beat GCA by 50 runs
2
SKS
4
3
1
0
+2.445
11
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
VG
14 Jul
Krefeld
VG beat SKS by 22 runs
GCA
14 Jul
Krefeld
SKS beat GCA by 4 wickets
LEM
15 Jul
Krefeld
SKS beat LEM by 22 runs
KCC
15 Jul
Krefeld
SKS beat KCC by 79 runs
3
LEM
4
2
2
0
+0.239
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KCC
14 Jul
Krefeld
LEM beat KCC by 1 wicket
GCA
14 Jul
Krefeld
LEM beat GCA by 9 wickets
SKS
15 Jul
Krefeld
SKS beat LEM by 22 runs
VG
15 Jul
Krefeld
VG beat LEM by 45 runs
4
KCC
4
1
3
0
-4.211
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
VG
14 Jul
Krefeld
VG beat KCC by 115 runs
LEM
14 Jul
Krefeld
LEM beat KCC by 1 wicket
SKS
15 Jul
Krefeld
SKS beat KCC by 79 runs
GCA
15 Jul
Krefeld
KCC beat GCA by 31 runs
5
GCA
4
0
4
0
-5.016
3
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SKS
14 Jul
Krefeld
SKS beat GCA by 4 wickets
LEM
14 Jul
Krefeld
LEM beat GCA by 9 wickets
KCC
15 Jul
Krefeld
KCC beat GCA by 31 runs
VG
15 Jul
Krefeld
VG beat GCA by 50 runs
1
BBS
4
2
1
1
+0.593
11
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SRS
16 Jul
Krefeld
Match Awarded to BBS
MCG
16 Jul
Krefeld
Match Abandoned
DB
17 Jul
Krefeld
DB beat BBS by 8 wickets
SKB
17 Jul
Krefeld
BBS beat SKB by 6 wickets
2
DB
4
2
2
0
+1.814
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SKB
16 Jul
Krefeld
SKB beat DB by 5 runs (DLS method)
MCG
16 Jul
Krefeld
DB beat MCG by 29 runs (DLS method)
SRS
17 Jul
Krefeld
SRS beat DB by 2 wickets
BBS
17 Jul
Krefeld
DB beat BBS by 8 wickets
3
SKB
4
2
2
0
-0.123
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DB
16 Jul
Krefeld
SKB beat DB by 5 runs (DLS method)
SRS
16 Jul
Krefeld
SKB tied with SRS (SRS wins the Golden Ball)
MCG
17 Jul
Krefeld
SKB beat MCG by 33 runs
BBS
17 Jul
Krefeld
BBS beat SKB by 6 wickets
4
SRS
4
2
2
0
-0.195
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SKB
16 Jul
Krefeld
SKB tied with SRS (SRS wins the Golden Ball)
BBS
16 Jul
Krefeld
Match Awarded to BBS
MCG
17 Jul
Krefeld
MCG beat SRS by 18 runs
DB
17 Jul
Krefeld
SRS beat DB by 2 wickets
5
MCG
4
1
2
1
-1.833
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DB
16 Jul
Krefeld
DB beat MCG by 29 runs (DLS method)
BBS
16 Jul
Krefeld
Match Abandoned
SRS
17 Jul
Krefeld
MCG beat SRS by 18 runs
SKB
17 Jul
Krefeld
SKB beat MCG by 33 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
