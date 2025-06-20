HOME
ECS Czechia, Premier, 2025
PCC
110/5
(10)
PRT
111/1
(7.3)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
T10, ECS Czechia, Premier, 2025
Match Start Time
20 Jun, 2025
,
10:45 AM
Stadium/Venue
Scott Page Field, Vinor, Czechia
Match Officials
Shobhit Bhatia (On Field), Venkatesh Marghashayam (On Field), Charles Croucher (referee)
Point Table
Updated 27 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
PRT
5
5
0
0
+4.141
16
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PRB
19 Jun
Vinor
PRT beat PRB by 6 wickets
UCC
19 Jun
Vinor
PRT beat UCC by 63 runs
PCC
20 Jun
Vinor
PRT beat PCC by 9 wickets
BCC
20 Jun
Vinor
PRT beat BCC by 7 wickets
BRN
21 Jun
Vinor
PRT beat BRN by 9 wickets
2
PCC
5
3
2
0
+1.743
13
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BCC
19 Jun
Vinor
PCC beat BCC by 9 wickets
UCC
20 Jun
Vinor
UCC beat PCC by 7 wickets
PRT
20 Jun
Vinor
PRT beat PCC by 9 wickets
BRN
21 Jun
Vinor
PCC beat BRN by 23 runs
PRB
21 Jun
Vinor
PCC beat PRB by 10 wickets
3
BCC
5
3
2
0
-0.052
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PCC
19 Jun
Vinor
PCC beat BCC by 9 wickets
BRN
19 Jun
Vinor
BCC beat BRN by 8 wickets
PRB
20 Jun
Vinor
BCC beat PRB by 8 wickets
PRT
20 Jun
Vinor
PRT beat BCC by 7 wickets
UCC
21 Jun
Vinor
BCC beat UCC by 11 runs
4
BRN
5
2
3
0
-0.663
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BCC
19 Jun
Vinor
BCC beat BRN by 8 wickets
PRB
19 Jun
Vinor
BRN beat PRB by 9 wickets
UCC
20 Jun
Vinor
BRN beat UCC by 1 run
PCC
21 Jun
Vinor
PCC beat BRN by 23 runs
PRT
21 Jun
Vinor
PRT beat BRN by 9 wickets
5
UCC
5
2
3
0
-0.926
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PRT
19 Jun
Vinor
PRT beat UCC by 63 runs
PCC
20 Jun
Vinor
UCC beat PCC by 7 wickets
BRN
20 Jun
Vinor
BRN beat UCC by 1 run
PRB
21 Jun
Vinor
UCC beat PRB by 9 wickets
BCC
21 Jun
Vinor
BCC beat UCC by 11 runs
6
PRB
5
0
5
0
-3.943
3
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PRT
19 Jun
Vinor
PRT beat PRB by 6 wickets
BRN
19 Jun
Vinor
BRN beat PRB by 9 wickets
BCC
20 Jun
Vinor
BCC beat PRB by 8 wickets
UCC
21 Jun
Vinor
UCC beat PRB by 9 wickets
PCC
21 Jun
Vinor
PCC beat PRB by 10 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.