ECS Croatia, 2025
Match 7
ZAS
134/7
(10)
SOS
91/4
(10)
Match Details
Match
Match 7, T10, ECS Croatia, 2025
Match Start Time
12 Aug, 2025
,
8:45 AM
Stadium/Venue
Mladost Cricket Ground, Zagreb, Croatia
Match Officials
Dhananjay Singh (On Field), Vedran Zanko (On Field), Charles Croucher (referee)
Point Table
Updated 17 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
RJM
8
7
1
0
+3.155
25
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ZAS
11 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat ZAS by 83 runs
ZAS
11 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat ZAS by 11 runs
ZW
12 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat ZW by 6 wickets
ZW
12 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat ZW by 35 runs
SOS
13 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat SOS by 49 runs
ZA
13 Aug
Zagreb
RJM tied with ZA (ZA wins the Golden Ball)
ZA
13 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat ZA by 47 runs
SOS
14 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat SOS by 16 runs
2
ZA
8
6
2
0
+1.839
21
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ZW
11 Aug
Zagreb
ZA beat ZW by 52 runs
ZW
11 Aug
Zagreb
ZA beat ZW by 115 runs
RJM
13 Aug
Zagreb
RJM tied with ZA (ZA wins the Golden Ball)
SOS
13 Aug
Zagreb
SOS beat ZA by 9 wickets
RJM
13 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat ZA by 47 runs
ZAS
14 Aug
Zagreb
ZA beat ZAS by 10 wickets
ZAS
14 Aug
Zagreb
ZA beat ZAS by 9 wickets
SOS
14 Aug
Zagreb
ZA beat SOS by 12 runs
3
ZAS
8
4
4
0
+0.054
17
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ZW
11 Aug
Zagreb
ZAS beat ZW by 36 runs
RJM
11 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat ZAS by 83 runs
RJM
11 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat ZAS by 11 runs
ZW
12 Aug
Zagreb
ZAS beat ZW by 58 runs
SOS
12 Aug
Zagreb
ZAS beat SOS by 43 runs
SOS
12 Aug
Zagreb
ZAS beat SOS by 8 wickets
ZA
14 Aug
Zagreb
ZA beat ZAS by 10 wickets
ZA
14 Aug
Zagreb
ZA beat ZAS by 9 wickets
4
SOS
8
3
5
0
-0.559
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ZAS
12 Aug
Zagreb
ZAS beat SOS by 43 runs
ZAS
12 Aug
Zagreb
ZAS beat SOS by 8 wickets
RJM
13 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat SOS by 49 runs
ZA
13 Aug
Zagreb
SOS beat ZA by 9 wickets
ZW
13 Aug
Zagreb
SOS beat ZW by 8 wickets
ZW
14 Aug
Zagreb
SOS beat ZW by 8 wickets
RJM
14 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat SOS by 16 runs
ZA
14 Aug
Zagreb
ZA beat SOS by 12 runs
5
ZW
8
0
8
0
-4.684
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ZAS
11 Aug
Zagreb
ZAS beat ZW by 36 runs
ZA
11 Aug
Zagreb
ZA beat ZW by 52 runs
ZA
11 Aug
Zagreb
ZA beat ZW by 115 runs
ZAS
12 Aug
Zagreb
ZAS beat ZW by 58 runs
RJM
12 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat ZW by 6 wickets
RJM
12 Aug
Zagreb
RJM beat ZW by 35 runs
SOS
13 Aug
Zagreb
SOS beat ZW by 8 wickets
SOS
14 Aug
Zagreb
SOS beat ZW by 8 wickets
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
