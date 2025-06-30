HOME
ECS Bulgaria, 2025
Match 2
MAR
102/5
(10)
SSP
55/10
(7.5)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 2, T10, ECS Bulgaria, 2025
Match Start Time
30 Jun, 2025
,
7:45 AM
Stadium/Venue
Vasil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia, Bulgaria
Match Officials
Sathish Ayyappath (On Field), Tyrone Peters (referee)
Point Table
Updated 13 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
SFS
10
10
0
0
+4.218
35
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BAS
01 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat BAS by 48 runs
MAR
01 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat MAR by 34 runs
PLO
01 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat PLO by 49 runs
MAR
02 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat MAR by 8 wickets
TRK
02 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat TRK by 9 wickets
SSP
02 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat SSP by 8 wickets
BAS
03 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat BAS by 10 wickets
SSP
03 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat SSP by 18 runs
TRK
05 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat TRK by 10 wickets
PLO
05 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat PLO by 22 runs
2
MAR
10
7
3
0
+1.439
26
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SSP
30 Jun
Sofia
MAR beat SSP by 47 runs
PLO
30 Jun
Sofia
MAR beat PLO by 9 wickets
SSP
30 Jun
Sofia
SSP beat MAR by 9 wickets
BAS
01 Jul
Sofia
MAR beat BAS by 1 run
SFS
01 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat MAR by 34 runs
SFS
02 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat MAR by 8 wickets
TRK
02 Jul
Sofia
MAR beat TRK by 7 wickets
TRK
05 Jul
Sofia
MAR beat TRK by 7 wickets
BAS
05 Jul
Sofia
MAR beat BAS by 10 wickets
PLO
05 Jul
Sofia
MAR beat PLO by 21 runs
3
SSP
10
7
3
0
+0.733
23
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MAR
30 Jun
Sofia
MAR beat SSP by 47 runs
TRK
30 Jun
Sofia
SSP beat TRK by 18 runs
MAR
30 Jun
Sofia
SSP beat MAR by 9 wickets
TRK
02 Jul
Sofia
SSP beat TRK by 15 runs
SFS
02 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat SSP by 8 wickets
PLO
03 Jul
Sofia
SSP beat PLO by 15 runs
SFS
03 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat SSP by 18 runs
BAS
03 Jul
Sofia
SSP beat BAS by 34 runs
PLO
04 Jul
Sofia
SSP beat PLO by 8 wickets
BAS
04 Jul
Sofia
SSP beat BAS by 35 runs
4
PLO
10
3
7
0
-1.057
16
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TRK
30 Jun
Sofia
PLO beat TRK by 6 wickets
MAR
30 Jun
Sofia
MAR beat PLO by 9 wickets
BAS
01 Jul
Sofia
PLO beat BAS by 9 wickets
SFS
01 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat PLO by 49 runs
SSP
03 Jul
Sofia
SSP beat PLO by 15 runs
BAS
03 Jul
Sofia
BAS beat PLO by 16 runs
TRK
04 Jul
Sofia
PLO beat TRK by 7 wickets
SSP
04 Jul
Sofia
SSP beat PLO by 8 wickets
SFS
05 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat PLO by 22 runs
MAR
05 Jul
Sofia
MAR beat PLO by 21 runs
5
BAS
10
3
7
0
-1.737
15
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SFS
01 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat BAS by 48 runs
MAR
01 Jul
Sofia
MAR beat BAS by 1 run
PLO
01 Jul
Sofia
PLO beat BAS by 9 wickets
SFS
03 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat BAS by 10 wickets
PLO
03 Jul
Sofia
BAS beat PLO by 16 runs
SSP
03 Jul
Sofia
SSP beat BAS by 34 runs
TRK
04 Jul
Sofia
BAS beat TRK by 7 wickets
SSP
04 Jul
Sofia
SSP beat BAS by 35 runs
TRK
04 Jul
Sofia
BAS beat TRK by 76 runs
MAR
05 Jul
Sofia
MAR beat BAS by 10 wickets
6
TRK
10
0
10
0
-3.828
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PLO
30 Jun
Sofia
PLO beat TRK by 6 wickets
SSP
30 Jun
Sofia
SSP beat TRK by 18 runs
SSP
02 Jul
Sofia
SSP beat TRK by 15 runs
SFS
02 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat TRK by 9 wickets
MAR
02 Jul
Sofia
MAR beat TRK by 7 wickets
BAS
04 Jul
Sofia
BAS beat TRK by 7 wickets
PLO
04 Jul
Sofia
PLO beat TRK by 7 wickets
BAS
04 Jul
Sofia
BAS beat TRK by 76 runs
SFS
05 Jul
Sofia
SFS beat TRK by 10 wickets
MAR
05 Jul
Sofia
MAR beat TRK by 7 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
ECS Bulgaria, 2025
MAR vs SSP
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.