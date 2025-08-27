Fancode logo
V Aravind's 50 off 35 | Match 7

Desert Vipers Development beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development by 22 runs | Match 13
Sharjah Warriorz Development beat Dubai Capitals Development by 7 wickets | Match 12
MI Emirates Development beat Desert Vipers Development by 11 runs on DLS | Match 11
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development beat Dubai Capitals Development by 7 wickets | Match 10
Sharjah Warriorz Development beat Gulf Giants Development 5 wickets | Match 9
Gulf Giants Development beat Desert Vipers Development by 6 runs | Match 8
Mi Emirates beat Dubai Capitals Development by 42 Runs | Match 7
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development beat MI Emirates Development by 73 runs | Match 5
Dubai Capitals Development beat Gulf Giants Development by 5 runs | Match 4
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development beat Sharjah Warriorz Development by 4 wickets | Match 3
Ahmed Tariq's 55 off 39 | Match 13
Ibrar Ahmad's 3 for 34 | Match 13
Tanish Suri's 52 off 28 | Match 13
Raees Ahmad's 50* off 31 | Match 12
Umair Ali's 3 for 14 | Match 12
Haider Razzaq's 3 for 14 | Match 12
Wasim Akram's 3 for 17 | Match 12
Daniel Pawson's 54 off 30 | Match 11
Raees Ahmed's 68* off 36 | Match 9
Sagar Kalyan's 79 off 51 | Match 10
