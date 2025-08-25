Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
poster url for video

Six! Hrithik Shokeen Muscles It Straight Over Mid-On For Biggie

tour logo
West Delhi Lions beat Central Delhi Kings by 6 wickets | Final
West Delhi Lions beat East Delhi Riders by 8 wickets | Match 43
West Delhi Lions beat South Delhi Superstarz by 7 wickets | Match 42
Central Delhi Kings beat East Delhi Riders by 6 wickets | Match 41
New Delhi Tigers beat North Delhi Strikers by 6 wickets | Match 40
Central Delhi Kings beat East Delhi Riders by 62 runs | Match 39
South Delhi Superstarz beat Purani Delhi 6 by 8 wickets | Match 38
South Delhi Superstarz vs North Delhi Strikers | Match 36
Central Delhi Kings beat Purani Delhi 6 by 104 runs on DLS | Match 35
South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions | Match 34
Pranshu Vijayran's 50* off 24 | Final
Yugal Saini's 65 off 48 | Final
Nitish Rana's 79* off 49 | Final
Manan Bhardwaj's 3 for 22 | Match 43
Arpit Rana's 50 off 38 | Match 43
Ayush Doseja's 54* off 49 | Match 43
Tempers Explode! Witness Rathi and Rana’s DPL face-off
Nitish Rana's 134* off 55 | Match 42
Anmol Sharma's 55 off 39 | Match 42
Tejasvi Dahiya's 60 off 33 | Match 42

Laliga 2025-26 football vertical banner

LALIGA 2025-26

F1 heineken dutch grand prix 2025 formula1 vertical banner

F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025

Sri lanka tour of zimbabwe, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

Cafa nations cup 2025 football vertical banner

CAFA Nations Cup 2025

Caribbean premier league, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Caribbean Premier League, 2025

logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo