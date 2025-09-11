Fancode logo
Gaurav Gambhir's 3 for 27 | Match 30

tour logo
Chandigarh Kings beat Capital Strikers by 8 runs | Final
Chandigarh Kings beat Panchkula Bashers by 4 wickets | 2nd Semi-Final
Capital Strikers beat Altruistian by 3 wickets | 1st Semi-final
Capital Strikers beat Panchkula Bashers by 9 wickets | Match 12
Altruistian beat Talanoa Tigers by 18 runs | Match 30
Panchkula Bashers beat Dr Morepen Dazzlers by 21 runs | Match 27
Chandigarh Kings beat Capital Strikers by 8 wickets | Match 28
Panchkula Bashers beat Talanoa Tigers by 6 wickets | Match 23
Chandigarh Kings beat Talanoa Tigers by 7 wickets | Match 26
Altruistian beat Dr Morepen Dazzlers by 7 wickets | Match 9
Jaskirat Mehra's 4 for 22 | Final
Rohit Dhanda's 3 for 27 | Final
Shivam Bhambri's 4 for 26 | Final
Aarush Bhandari's 53 off 26 | 2nd Semi-Final
Raman Bishnoi's 3 for 41 | 2nd Semi-Final
Tushar Joshi's 53 off 32 | 2nd Semi-Final
Devang Kaushik's 73 off 46 | 2nd Semi-Final
Arjun Azad's 109 off 57 | 1st Semi-final
Manan Vohra's 72 off 49 | 1st Semi-final
