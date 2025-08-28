Fancode logo
Alex Hales's 55* off 46 | Match 14

tour logo
M18: Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings | Hindi Highlights
Saint Lucia Kings beat Antigua & Barbuda Falcons by 6 wickets | Match 18
Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 6 wickets | Match 17
Trinbago Knight Riders beat Barbados Royals by 7 wickets | Match 16
Saint Lucia Kings beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 7 wickets | Match 15
Trinbago Knight Riders beat Antigua & Barbuda Falcons by 8 wickets | Match 14
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 7 wickets | Match 11
M11: Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots | Hindi Highlights
Saint Lucia Kings beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 4 wickets | Match 13
Trinbago Knight Riders beat Saint Lucia Kings by 18 runs | Match 10
Airborne Magic! Tim David’s bamboozling catch
44466! Shakib Al Hasan dismantles David Wiese
WW! Tabraiz Shamsi ran rings around the Falcons
Tabraiz Shamsi's 3 for 30 | Match 18
Shakib Al Hasan's 61 off 26 | Match 18
Amir Jangoo's 56 off 43 | Match 18
Tim Seifert's 125* off 53 | Match 18
Incredible! Imran Tahir struck thrice in one over
Russell Mania! Two screamers in one over
666! Alex Hales took Moeen Ali for a ride
Episode 16: TKR romp home against Guyana
Episode 15: Pooran special floors Royals
Episode 14: Seifert, Charles power Kings to top of the table
Episode 13: The Knight Riders register their 3rd win of the season in style
Episode 12: Kings outshine Guyana in a run-fest
Episode 11: Shakib helps Falcons ease past Patriots
Episode 10: Pollard power outclasses Kings
Episode 9: Tahir and co. dismantle Falcons
Episode 8: Holder steers Patriots to thriller win
Episode 3: Gear up for Narine vs Fletcher
Building the greatest T20 line up of all time ft. Brandon King
Skipper Rovman Powell on the upcoming blockbuster fixture | TKR vs BR
Dressing Room Diaries: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals | Episode 2
Dressing Room Diaries: Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals | Episode 1
Caribbean Premier League 2025: Live on FanCode!
