poster url for video

Sami Sohail's 67 off 43 | Match 9

tour logo
Bahrain beat Malawi by 45 runs | Match 9
Ali Dawood's 4 for 16 | Match 9
Sohail Ahmed's 62 off 29 | Match 9
Kelvin Thuchila's 3 for 14 | Match 6
Didier Ndikubwimana's 52 off 45 | Match 6
Daniel Gumyusenge's 57 off 40 | Match 3
Bahrain beat Malawi by 9 wickets | Match 2
Asif Ali's 59 off 45 | Match 2
Ali Dawood's 3 for 23 | Match 1
Bahrain beat Malawi by 10 wickets | Match 11
Malawi beat Rwanda by 6 wickets | Match 8
Bahrain beat Rwanda by 112 runs | Match 7
Rwanda beat Malawi by 4 wickets | Match 6
Bahrain beat Rwanda by 7 wickets | Match 5
Bahrain beat Malawi by 9 wickets | Match 4
Rwanda beat Malawi by 6 wickets | Match 3
Bahrain beat Malawi by 9 wickets | Match 2
Bahrain beat Rwanda by 8 wickets | Match 1
Fiaz Ahmed's 78 off 42 | Match 7
Asif Ali's 100* off 55 | Match 7
Asif Ali's 63* off 37 | Match 4
Sami Sohail's 60 off 52 | Match 4
Muhammad Nadir's 3 for 16 | Match 3
