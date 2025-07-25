Fancode logo
Six! Brandon King Hits A Beautiful Stroke To Get The First Maximum Of The Match

tour logo
Jewel Andrew's costly error got the Windies in trouble
STYLISH! Roston Chase notched up fifty with a boundary
3 Balls, 3 Fours! Roston Chase's fiery display with the bat
Safe Hands! Kevlon Anderson timed it to perfection
INSIDE-EDGE DRAMA! Shamar Joseph outmuscled Khawaja
Australia beat West Indies by 6 wickets | 3rd T20I
Australia beat West Indies by 8 wickets | 2nd T20I
Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets | 1st T20I
Australia beat West Indies by 176 runs | 3rd Test
Australia lead West Indies by 209 runs | 3rd Test, Day 1
Australia lead West Indies by 181 runs | 3rd Test, Day 2
Australia beat West Indies by 133 runs | 2nd Test
Australia lead by 254 runs | 2nd Test, Day 3
Australia lead by 45 runs | 2nd Test, Day 2
Australia post 286 on the scoreboard | 2nd Test, Day 1
Australia beat West Indies by 159 runs | 1st Test
Australia lead by 82 runs | 1st Test, Day 2
West Indies trail Australia by 123 runs | 1st Test, Day 1
Brandon King's 62 off 36 | 3rd T20I
Tim David's 102* off 37 | 3rd T20I
Shai Hope's 102* off 57 | 3rd T20I
BALLISTIC! Andre Russell smashed three sixes in the over
Cameron Green turned sprinter to snag a screamer
Olympic Icon At Sabina Park! Shelly-Ann cheered in style
SUPERB CATCH! Mitchell Marsh left the crowd in awe
End Of An Era! Dre Russ signed off from T20Is in style
Cameron Green's 56* off 32 | 2nd T20I
Adam Zampa's 3 for 29 | 2nd T20I
Josh Inglis's 67* off 30 | 2nd T20I
Brandon King's 51 off 36 | 2nd T20I
HILARIOUS! Cameron Green’s shoe nearly got him out
Roston Chase on Windies' plan ahead of Australia Tests
3rd T20I: Australia vs West Indies | Fantasy Preview
2nd T20I: West Indies vs Australia | Fantasy Preview
Australia Tour of West Indies 2025: Live on FanCode!
1st T20I: West Indies vs Australia | Fantasy Preview
3rd Test: West Indies vs Australia | Fantasy Preview
2nd Test: West Indies vs Australia | Live on FanCode!
Australia tour of West Indies 2025 | Live on FanCode!
2nd Test: West Indies vs Australia | Fantasy Preview
