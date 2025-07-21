Fancode logo
Ben Dwarshuis's 4 for 36 | 1st T20I

tour logo
Jewel Andrew's costly error got the Windies in trouble
OUT OF THE PARK! Mitchell Owen sent it into the orbit
Flipped & Fired! Inglis smoked a reverse six off Russell
HILARIOUS! Cameron Green’s shoe nearly got him out
64W! Gudakesh Motie ended Green’s celebration in a flash
CRIKEY! Green got the better of Hetmyer with a stunner
DEBUT DELIGHT! Mitchell Owen smashed 50 with a bang
Wickets Galore! Ben Dwarshius scalped three in the over
UNBELIEVABLE ANGLE! Hetmyer cleared Third Man for six
STYLISH! Roston Chase notched up fifty with a boundary
44W! Ben Dwarshius triumphed over Roston Chase
Mitchell Owen's 50 off 27 | 1st T20I
From Sprint to Stunner! Konstas sparked a run-out masterclass
Australia beat West Indies by 8 wickets | 2nd T20I
Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets | 1st T20I
Australia beat West Indies by 176 runs | 3rd Test
Australia lead West Indies by 209 runs | 3rd Test, Day 1
Australia lead West Indies by 181 runs | 3rd Test, Day 2
Australia beat West Indies by 133 runs | 2nd Test
Australia lead by 254 runs | 2nd Test, Day 3
Australia lead by 45 runs | 2nd Test, Day 2
Australia post 286 on the scoreboard | 2nd Test, Day 1
Australia beat West Indies by 159 runs | 1st Test
Australia lead by 82 runs | 1st Test, Day 2
West Indies trail Australia by 123 runs | 1st Test, Day 1
Cameron Green's 56* off 32 | 2nd T20I
Adam Zampa's 3 for 29 | 2nd T20I
Josh Inglis's 67* off 30 | 2nd T20I
Brandon King's 51 off 36 | 2nd T20I
Cameron Green's 51 off 26 | 1st T20I
STYLISH! Roston Chase notched up fifty with a boundary
Roston Chase on Windies' plan ahead of Australia Tests
2nd T20I: West Indies vs Australia | Fantasy Preview
Australia Tour of West Indies 2025: Live on FanCode!
1st T20I: West Indies vs Australia | Fantasy Preview
3rd Test: West Indies vs Australia | Fantasy Preview
2nd Test: West Indies vs Australia | Live on FanCode!
Australia tour of West Indies 2025 | Live on FanCode!
2nd Test: West Indies vs Australia | Fantasy Preview
World championship of legends, 2025 cricket vertical banner

World Championship of Legends, 2025

Zimbabwe t20i tri series, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025

Club friendlies 2025 football vertical banner

Club Friendlies 2025

Australia tour of west indies, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025

Max60 season 2, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Max60 Season 2, 2025

