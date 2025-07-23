HOME
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
Hong Kong, China beat Samoa by 3 wickets | Match 9
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
TOP KNOCKS
01:14
Nizakat Khan's 51 off 44 | Match 9
TOP KNOCKS
04:23
Darius Visser's 110* off 60 | Match 9
HIGHLIGHTS
09:54
Singapore beat Samoa by 3 wickets | Match 8
HIGHLIGHTS
12:34
Malaysia beat Hong Kong, China by 7 wickets | Match 7
TOP SPELLS
01:00
Yasim Murtaza's 3 for 11 | Match 4
TOP SPELLS
01:01
Aizaz Khan's 3 for 28 | Match 4
HIGHLIGHTS
12:30
Hong Kong, China beat Samoa by 54 runs | Match 4
TOP KNOCKS
02:57
Zeeshan Ali's 75 off 48 | Match 4
HIGHLIGHTS
08:50
Singapore beat Samoa by 52 runs | Match 2
HIGHLIGHTS
11:12
Malaysia beat Hong Kong, China by 5 wickets | Match 1
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
13:17
Malaysia beat Singapore by 65 runs | Match 10
HIGHLIGHTS
13:08
Hong Kong, China beat Samoa by 3 wickets | Match 9
HIGHLIGHTS
09:54
Singapore beat Samoa by 3 wickets | Match 8
HIGHLIGHTS
12:34
Malaysia beat Hong Kong, China by 7 wickets | Match 7
HIGHLIGHTS
11:15
Malaysia beat Samoa by 6 wickets | Match 6
HIGHLIGHTS
13:42
Hong Kong, China beat Singapore by 52 runs | Match 5
HIGHLIGHTS
12:30
Hong Kong, China beat Samoa by 54 runs | Match 4
HIGHLIGHTS
08:46
Malaysia beat Singapore by 6 wickets | Match 3
HIGHLIGHTS
08:50
Singapore beat Samoa by 52 runs | Match 2
HIGHLIGHTS
11:12
Malaysia beat Hong Kong, China by 5 wickets | Match 1
TOP SPELLS
00:50
Kabir Berlia's 3 for 41 | Match 10
TOP SPELLS
00:47
Pranav Sudarshan's 3 for 29 | Match 10
TOP KNOCKS
01:26
Virandeep Singh's 54 off 29 | Match 10
TOP KNOCKS
01:14
Nizakat Khan's 51 off 44 | Match 9
TOP KNOCKS
04:23
Darius Visser's 110* off 60 | Match 9
TOP SPELLS
00:56
Solomon Nash's 4 for 25 | Match 8
TOP KNOCKS
03:11
Virandeep Singh's 75* off 45 | Match 7
TOP SPELLS
00:50
Vijay Unni's 3 for 30 | Match 7
TOP SPELLS
01:11
Arif Ullah's 4 for 10 | Match 6
TOP KNOCKS
02:05
Babar Hayat's 67 off 34 | Match 5
TOP KNOCKS
03:40
Anshy Rath's 100* off 59 | Match 5
TOP SPELLS
01:00
Yasim Murtaza's 3 for 11 | Match 4
TOP SPELLS
01:01
Aizaz Khan's 3 for 28 | Match 4
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
14 Jul - 26 Jul, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
25 Jul - 27 Jul, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
12 Jul - 10 Aug, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
25 Jun - 29 Jul, 2025
Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks
Match 10, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Bud Cricket Club vs 91 Yards Club
Match 33, GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir Dragons
Match 9, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand
Match 6, Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
England Champions vs South Africa Champions
Match 8, World Championship of Legends, 2025
Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Marsta
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rwanda Women vs Botswana Women
Match 13, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Cameroon Women vs Eswatini Women
Match 14, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Rising Phoenix vs Huddinge
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals
Match 41, Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Huddinge vs Jinnah CC Stockholm
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Sierra Leone Women vs Malawi Women
Match 15, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Mozambique Women vs Lesotho Women
Match 16, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Rising Phoenix vs Marsta
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers
Match 42, Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Rising Phoenix
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Bader & Nie Cricket Club vs Tally Rangers
Match 24, KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Stack CC vs CECC
Match 25, KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks
Match 11, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club vs Utkal Cricket Club
Match 1, Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports.