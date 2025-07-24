Fancode logo
poster url for video

Darius Visser's 107* off 64 | Match 11

tour logo
Malaysia beat Samoa by 6 wickets | Match 11
Ahmad Faiz's 84 off 43 | Match 11
Malaysia beat Singapore by 65 runs | Match 10
Darius Visser's 110* off 60 | Match 9
Singapore beat Samoa by 3 wickets | Match 8
Solomon Nash's 4 for 25 | Match 8
Zeeshan Ali's 75 off 48 | Match 4
Malaysia beat Singapore by 6 wickets | Match 3
Vijay Unni's 4 for 6 | Match 3
Singapore beat Samoa by 52 runs | Match 2
