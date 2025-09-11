Fancode logo
poster url for video

Toti Tasing's 4 for 19 | Match 21

tour logo
Siang Storm beat Tawang Titans by 8 wickets | Final
Siang Storm beat KRA Dominators by 17 runs | 2nd Semi-Final
Tawang Titans beat Dirang Daredevils by 8 wickets | 1st Semi-Final
Kurung Blasters vs Pare Panthers | Match 27
Siang Storm beat Kameng Kings by 30 runs | Match 25
KRA Dominators beat Kurung Blasters by 5 wickets | Match 26
Dirang Daredevils beat Kurung Blasters by 44 runs | Match 24
Tawang Titans beat KRA Dominators by 10 wickets | Match 23
Pare Panthers beat Kameng Kings by 7 wickets | Match 22
Siang Storm beat Kamle Knights by 61 runs | Match 21
Abhinav Singh's 4 for 10 | Match 27
Shekar Sirohi's 4 for 13 | Match 25
Prince Yadav's 3 for 13 | Match 25
Ankit Pal's 3 for 1 | Match 26
Anuraj Sinha's 3 for 24 | Match 26
Likha Sonia's 3 for 24 | Match 24
Licha John's 58 off 40 | Match 24
Prince Yadav's 67 off 40 | Match 22
Toti Tasing's 4 for 19 | Match 21
Chubing Chege's 3 for 22 | Match 21

