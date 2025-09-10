HOME
Arunachal T20 Championship, 2025
Match 20
KK
109/10
(19.4)
KRA
110/4
(13.3)
Info
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 20, T20, Arunachal T20 Championship, 2025
Match Start Time
10 Sep, 2025
,
7:45 AM
Stadium/Venue
Mangaldoi Sports Association Ground, Darrang, Mangaldoi, India
Point Table
Updated 7 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
DRD
7
5
1
1
+1.523
11
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KK
02 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KK tied with DRD (DRD win Super Over by 9 runs)
KRA
03 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
DRD beat KRA by 36 runs
SAS
05 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
SAS beat DRD by 6 wickets
PP
07 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
DRD beat PP by 5 wickets
KMS
10 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
DRD beat KMS by 102 runs
KB
12 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
DRD beat KB by 44 runs
TWT
14 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
Match Abandoned
2
SAS
7
4
2
1
+1.821
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KRA
01 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KRA beat SAS by 8 runs
PP
03 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
PP beat SAS by 7 wickets
DRD
05 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
SAS beat DRD by 6 wickets
TWT
07 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
SAS beat TWT by 131 runs
KB
09 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
Match Abandoned
KK
11 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
SAS beat KK by 61 runs
KMS
13 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
SAS beat KMS by 30 runs
3
KRA
7
4
2
0
+0.998
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SAS
01 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KRA beat SAS by 8 runs
DRD
03 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
DRD beat KRA by 36 runs
PP
06 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KRA beat PP by 59 runs
KMS
08 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KMS tied with KRA (KMS win Super Over by 2 wickets)
KK
10 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KRA beat KK by 6 wickets
TWT
12 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
TWT beat KRA by 10 wickets
KB
13 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KRA beat KB by 5 wickets
4
TWT
7
3
2
2
-2.212
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PP
02 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
TWT beat PP by 7 runs
KMS
04 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
TWT beat KMS by 4 wickets
KB
05 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KB beat TWT by 5 wickets
SAS
07 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
SAS beat TWT by 131 runs
KK
09 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
Match Abandoned
KRA
12 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
TWT beat KRA by 10 wickets
DRD
14 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
Match Abandoned
5
PP
7
3
3
1
+0.201
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TWT
02 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
TWT beat PP by 7 runs
SAS
03 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
PP beat SAS by 7 wickets
KK
04 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
PP beat KK by 27 runs (VJD method)
KRA
06 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KRA beat PP by 59 runs
DRD
07 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
DRD beat PP by 5 wickets
KMS
11 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
PP beat KMS by 7 wickets
KB
14 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
Match Abandoned
6
KB
7
2
3
2
-0.230
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KMS
01 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KMS beat KB by 34 runs
TWT
05 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KB beat TWT by 5 wickets
KK
08 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KB beat KK by 36 runs
SAS
09 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
Match Abandoned
DRD
12 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
DRD beat KB by 44 runs
KRA
13 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KRA beat KB by 5 wickets
PP
14 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
Match Abandoned
7
KMS
7
2
4
0
-0.544
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KB
01 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KMS beat KB by 34 runs
TWT
04 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
TWT beat KMS by 4 wickets
KK
06 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KMS beat KK by 8 wickets
KRA
08 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KMS tied with KRA (KMS win Super Over by 2 wickets)
DRD
10 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
DRD beat KMS by 102 runs
PP
11 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
PP beat KMS by 7 wickets
SAS
13 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
SAS beat KMS by 30 runs
8
KK
7
0
6
1
-2.688
1
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DRD
02 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KK tied with DRD (DRD win Super Over by 9 runs)
PP
04 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
PP beat KK by 27 runs (VJD method)
KMS
06 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KMS beat KK by 8 wickets
KB
08 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KB beat KK by 36 runs
TWT
09 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
Match Abandoned
KRA
10 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
KRA beat KK by 6 wickets
SAS
11 Sep
Darrang, Mangaldoi
SAS beat KK by 61 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Arunachal T20 Championship, 2025
KK vs KRA
